Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Music band, Coldplay’s star artiste, Chris Martin has been diagnosed with a “serious” lung infection.

A representative for the group took to social media on Tuesday, October 4, to share that the musician was unwell, and as a result, won’t be able to perform for several weeks.

“Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks,” the rep wrote

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible.”

Due to the news, Coldplay’s upcoming ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour concerts in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil have been postponed until early 2023.

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health,” the statement continued.

“To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”