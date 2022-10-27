Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 27 October 2022 – Seasoned journalist Larry Madowo went the extra mile to cover the current floods in Nigeria.

Sharing the photos on his social media platform, the CNN journalist wrote,” taking crazy risks to report LIVE from a flooded city in southern Nigeria,’’.

His followers showered him with praise and said that he deserves an award for his excellent work.

“You deserve an award for this. Thanks for raising awareness about this saddening situation in Nigeria. Nigerians must vote wisely next time. This is sad, “one of his Nigerian followers commented.

Nigeria’s current flooding has been attributed to above-average rainfall and an overflowing dam in neighboring Cameroon.

But the situation has also been exacerbated by poor drainage infrastructure.

See photos and videos of Larry Madowo busy at work taking risks while covering the flooding in the West African country.

