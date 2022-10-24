Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Climate change activists have thrown mashed potatoes at Claude Monet’s ‘Les Meules’ painting, valued at £96,000,000, in protest over the exploration of oil and its effects on the climate.

The two Letzte Generation (Last Generation) campaigners entered Potsdam’s Barberini museum in Germany on Sunday, October 23 in high via jackets before the pair threw mashed potatoes all over the historic piece of art before gluing their hands to the floor.

It remains unclear if the artwork was damaged or if it is behind protective glass.

Sharing the video to the activist group’s Twitter account, a spokesperson said: “We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience.

‘If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we’ll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting!’

The protest comes after ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists threw soup over a priceless painting by Vincent Van Gogh in the National Gallery in London on 14 October.

The activist hurled a load of foodstuffs at the painting – the Dutch artist’s iconic ‘Sunflowers’ – then glued themselves to the wall in their latest environmental protest.

After chucking the soup at the painting, one of the protesters then asked the gathered crowd: ‘What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food?

‘More than justice?’

Watch the video below