Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Citizen Tv’s senior political reporter Stephen Letoo has unveiled his rate card.

Letoo says he will charge Sh 50,000 for club appearances, Sh 150,000 for endorsements, Sh 100,000 for voice-over services, and Sh 2 million to be a product or service brand ambassador.

He posted his rate card on Instagram where he boasts 34,700 followers and thousands more on Facebook.

On Instagram, he will now charge Sh 20,000 for a feed post, Sh 10,000 for a story, and Sh 50,000 to go live on Instagram.

On Facebook, he will charge Sh 30,000 for a post, Sh 50,000 for a video post, Sh 15,000 for a story, and Sh 50,000 to go live on Facebook.

He will also charge Sh 15,000 per Twitter post.

