Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Citizen TV presenter, Trevor Ombija, is among grown men in Nairobi who have been ‘kept’ by rich women to satisfy them sexually, going by how he was exposed by Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, on Wednesday.

Alai blasted Ombija after he defended one of the Kileleshwa pubs listed as one of the contributors to noise pollution in Nairobi.

Ombija proposed that a complaint should be considered valid only if more than half of the residents raise the same issue and explained he offered to soundproof a resident’s house.

In a tweet, Alai said Ombija was defending the pub because the owner is his lover.

The club’s name is Samaki Samaki which is owned by Vanice Kwamboka.

The ODM lawmaker further said Samaki Samaki and Treasure Gardens are owned by two former governors but they have been using Kwamboka to ‘clean their dirty money.

This is what Robert Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

