Monday, October 3, 2022 – Leipzig superstar, Christopher Nkunku, has reportedly signed a pre-contractual agreement with Chelsea after having a secret medical with the Blues last month.

The French midfielder has emerged as Chelsea’s next top transfer target already despite £272million that saw them bring in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, and Wesley Fofana.

The Blues have a deal in place for Nkunku to join Stamford Bridge, according to the Athletic, with owner Todd Boehly happy to pay his full release clause of £53m now to ensure they steal a march on their rivals.

Last week Sportsmail revealed that Nkunku had undergone medical tests in Frankfurt in September ahead of a possible move to Chelsea alongside a Blues orthopedist.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign last season as he scored 35 goals and set up 20 more in 52 appearances in all competitions during a sensational term for RB Leipzig on his way to being named Bundesliga player of the year.