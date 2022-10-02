Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – A Chinese national has been accused of slashing the throat of his Ghanaian employee identified as Isaac Boateng, in Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region of Ghana.

It was reported that the company which the Chinese national heads, Paulichenda Engineering, was contracted to erect structures close to the apartments of the Ghana Navy flats area at Kweikuma.

During Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show, one of the workers told the show’s host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson that they were demanding their salaries when tempers flared.

He said;

“We have worked for the whole month and our salaries had not been paid so we had a meeting and asked our Chinese employer why we have not been paid. One of our colleagues went to the Chinese boss to find out what was wrong with the salaries because we have families and we are also owing some people.

“In the heat of the argument, the Chinese boss pulled a flick knife and slashed the throat of our colleague. He has incurred deep wounds, blood traces could be seen everywhere. He has been rushed to the Effiankwanta Hospital and we pray he will survive.”

Some military officers intervened and resolved the issue after their colleague had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The worker added;

“Some military [officers] intervened and calm was restored later but the foreigner who committed the crime is still walking around. We are in pain and demand justice for our brother. We are about eighty workers here and they pay each of us GH¢18 a day for the tedious construction work are doing here.”

A visit to the premises of the company by Connect FM reveals a strong security presence whilst some workers could be seen lined up receiving their salaries in cash.

The case has been reported to Adiembra Police Station for further investigations. The victim, Isaac Boateng, a machine operator in the Company, is still under treatment.

Speaking from the hospital bed he said;

“The Police have taken my statement and I’m still under treatment.”