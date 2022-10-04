Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – China has vowed to strengthen diplomatic ties with President William Ruto’s administration.

This is even as speculations were rife that Ruto could sever links with China following his earlier promise to deport Chinese nationals involved in small businesses like hawking and selling mitumba in Kenya.

Speaking over the weekend, Chinese ambassador Zhou Pingjian stated that his country will support Ruto’s administration with partnership in the education system among the top priorities.

He hinted that the Chinese government would increase its investments in the education sector through its scholarship programme.

“We also appreciate the importance and significance of education. It is one of the priority areas of our bilateral cooperation.”

“I hope our partnership can do more to promote this cooperation. The embassy started this scholarship programme 10 years ago and we can do more. For us it is the only natural thing to do,” he stated.

He noted that the scholarship had benefited thousands of students in the country and that fostering diplomatic ties will grow and develop Kenya’s economy.

“We are simply one family. At the embassy, it’s only natural for us to find ways to show our friendship. The embassy started the scholarship program ten years happy that we can play a small part in rewarding the Kenyan students,” he stated

In recent years, China has been one of the country’s biggest investors in the infrastructural sector, with most of the big projects undertaken under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign.

Some of the projects done include the Nairobi Expressway and the Standard Gauge Railway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.