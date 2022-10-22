Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – England and Chelsea footballer, Mason Mount has confirmed his split from his model girlfriend Chloe Wealleans-Watts after five years together.

Speaking to Tatler, the footballer, 23, said ‘football is his priority’ as The Three Lions prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He added that he has been going on dates ‘sometimes’ since his break up but only ‘when he comes up to London’.

‘Football is my priority,’ he affirmed to the glossy magazine, when asked about his relationship status.

It is not clear when the pair split but it is believed to be earlier this year.

Chloe Wealleans-Watts, who is also a member of a girlband called 303 is believed to have met Mason in 2017 before they started dating.

Elsewhere in the Tatler interview Mason joked that he has ‘never set foot in a pub’ ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking to the publication, the sportsman said that England is preparing to ‘make the nation proud’ as he reflected on winning the 2020–21 UEFA Champions League with Chelsea.

Mason described the win as ‘the best feeling ever’ but added that the team ‘celebrated with some water.’

Adding to his England teammates he explained: ‘We want to win. And with the group we have, we can definitely do that. I feel like we’re on the right path. We want to make the nation proud.’