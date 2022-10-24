Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly may offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United by signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January, new reports claim.

Boehly has a close relationship with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and was interested in signing the 37-year-old from Manchester United in the summer, however former Blues coach, Thomas Tuchel didn’t want him at the club.

According to Mail Online, the American billionaire is set to make a move for Ronaldo in January as Manchester United looks to offload the Portuguese.

However, it’s unclear if Tuchel’s replacement Graham Potter would be open to signing Ronaldo.

United boss Erik ten Hag has banished Ronaldo from first-team involvement after the forward stormed out of Old Trafford before the full-time whistle and refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs.