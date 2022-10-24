Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and his team will receive a curse for rigging the August 9th presidential election in favor of President William Ruto.

Speaking in Kisumu on Sunday, Kalonzo said what Chebukati and his rogue officers did in August has caused ‘great pain’ to Kenyans.

“I don’t know why a whole team would want to incur a national curse… There are men and women who know what happened… Kenyans have now asked themselves if it’s really necessary to go and vote,” Kalonzo posed.

While maintaining his sustained attacks on the Chebukati-led commission, Kalonzo further defended the four dissenting commissioners stating that they should not be replaced from their positions.

“Nobody should dare touch the four commissioners who are continuing commissioners, because they showed in their own way their sense of professionalism and they were not afraid,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.