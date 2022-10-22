Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Radio personality, Charlamagne Tha God has claimed Kanye West called him to scream over Pete Davidson’s ’10inch manhood’ during the comedian’s relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Appearing on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, the radio host, 44, claimed Kanye, 45, wanted him to ‘s**t on’ his friend Pete, 29, when he called him in November 2021 at the start of Pete and ex-wife Kim’s romance.

He said: ‘He’s like, “we got to save the new Marilyn Monroe” talking about Kim. I’m like, “you know Pete is my friend, right?”‘

According to him, Kanye replied saying: ‘My wife is out here f*****g a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me?

‘My wife is out here f*****g a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture.’

Charlamagne said: ‘What am I supposed to do but laugh at that.’

He added that he was revealing the conversation after Kanye asked why he was commenting on Pete’s manhood size on the radio, during an episode of Drink Champs

He said: ‘The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f***s with you, and you said that to me, but he gets on the interview and acts like he doesn’t know where that came from.

‘The motherf****r is a master manipulator.’

Pete and Kim split in August after nine months together.

The reality personality, 41, and Pete, 28, were first linked in October last year weeks after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where the now ex-couple shared an on-screen kiss.

Less than a year together, an insider told DailyMail.com that the pair have decided to just be friends, citing demanding schedules and the long distance as Pete works on a project in Australia while Kim is based in the U.S.