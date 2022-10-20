Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Outspoken Lawyer Miguna Miguna finally made it back home after four years in exile.

The plane carrying the self-declared National Resistance Movement general touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 0600 hours today.

The lawyer was flanked by an entourage, a security team and his supporters who escorted him from the airport.

Miguna Miguna is expected to attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens before gracing a garden party at State House, Nairobi at 6.00 pm.

While addressing the media at JKIA, Miguna expressed gratitude to all the parties who played vital roles in his homecoming, especially President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government for making it possible for his return.

He also lauded Kenyans for exercising their rights on the August 9, elections and choosing the Kenya Kwanza administration to lead the country for the next five years.

“I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government because that is central for me, without this administration, I would not be back home.”

“I thank the president, his deputy, his administration, and everybody else who has worked tirelessly to make sure that my rights are protected,” Miguna stated.

He noted that Kenyans’ rights ought to be protected as enshrined in the constitution.

“What has happened to me, should never happen to anyone else. A Kenyan-born citizen cannot be discarded or removed forcefully and vanished in a foreign land,” he added.

Miguna’s family also lauded Ruto’s administration for lifting the red alerts and paving the way for their kin to return to the country after his deportation in 2018.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.