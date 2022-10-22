Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – A CCTV footage showing the moment a security guard saved a baby who was falling at a mall’s escalator, has made the rounds on social media.

In the video, a woman is seen carry the child on her neck while holding the child’s hands, as they were about to use the escalator. In a split second, she lost hold of the baby who was began to fall off to the ground. Thankfully, the security guard rushed towards the baby and was quick enough to catch the child.

He has been praised for helping to save the baby who would have been adversely injured by the accident.

Watch the video below