Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – A concerned parent has taken to Twitter to rant and accused teachers of exploiting parents through the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) that was introduced by outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

The parent, whose child is in Grade 5, was asked to take to school 5 drumsticks, 5 smokies, and 5 litres of cooking oil, salt, tomatoes, onions, and coriander.

The items are required for a practical cooking lesson slated for Wednesday 5th October 2022.

“They are claiming the items are for practical learning right? Does it mean for my daughter or son to be a pilot or an engineer I must have a plane or a car?’’ the parent posed and accused the teachers of taking advantage of parents.

Parents reacted to his tweet and revealed that they have also been facing the same predicament.

‘’If the school wanted to start a hotel, why hide behind CBC?’’ a parent asked.

“This is extortion yet we are facing harsh economic times,’’ another parent commented.

Check out the tweet from the concerned parent.

