Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has shocked Kenyans after he stated that Kenya Kwanza Alliance will not change the controversial Competence Based Curriculum commonly known as CBC.

During their campaigns, Gachagua and his boss, President William Ruto, promised to overhaul the whole education system, terming it a burden to parents and teachers.

But in what may seem to be another Kenya Kwanza ‘hot air’ promise, Gachagua, who spoke at Cemastea Research Institute on Wednesday, said the government will only review and improve CBC.

“CBC is going nowhere, it is not being repealed, it is only going to be improved,” he said.

He presided over the launch of a three-day induction for the Education Reforms Taskforce.

The 49-member task force was constituted by President William Ruto to review the CBC.

The taskforce will evaluate the CBC which has been the bone of contention in the education sector.

The task force will be submitting a report to the President every two months.

The team consists of Vice-chancellors, Gitahi Kiama, Paul Wainaina, and former private schools head Mutheu Kasanga, among others.

