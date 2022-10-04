Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Cardi B shared a screenshot of explicit text messages she and husband Offset recently sent each other amid rumors that the Migos rapper has been unfaithful.

It all started after a Twitter troll insinuated on Saturday, October 1, that Offset is cheating on Cardi B.

The Twitter user had re-posted a meme of SpongeBob SquarePants looking at a phone with the caption, “Man eat that d**k.”

The user added, “This is how @OffsetYRN be w/random women when @iamcardib be away from home.”

Cardi quickly responded by sharing a screenshot of her sexting with Offset and the caption, “Actually this how he be… Thank you.”

In the chat, Cardi wrote to Offset, “Let me stop cause I know you getting horny lol.”