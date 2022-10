Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Cardi B has said she is looking forward to having her third child.

The rapper, who has a 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, shared adorable new photos of her son to Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote:

“My son so fire… I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third.”