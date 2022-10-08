Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Call Center Representatives

The Zamara Group is a diversified financial services business specialising in pensions, medical services, insurance and actuarial solutions. Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the Group has a presence in six countries and a Pan-African ambition. Zamara has a rich heritage in Kenya spanning over 27 years.

Since its inception, the firm has significantly grown in terms of size, client base and range of services. The Group has been at the forefront of industry, influencing the way it works and at the cutting edge of innovation.

Zamara’s higher purpose is to create a financially secure and prosperous society. The Zamara culture is based on the values of Simplicity, Empathy and Trust.

Roles and responsibilities

Achieving Zamara’s ambitious strategic priorities will be complex and challenging. Its continued success will be dependent on building and retaining a world-class team.

The Call Centre Representatives will ascertain seamless service delivery to clients by offering support and assistance to medical insurance policy holders through the claims & call centre and at medical facilities, with minimal inconvenience, while supporting the overall goal of client satisfaction.

This role reports to the Call Centre Supervisor.

In more detail, the areas of responsibility include:

Care Management

Receiving calls on the 24-hour medical emergencies help lines.

Facilitate approval and authorization for Emergency Inpatient hospitalization e.g. post road traffic accidents from the insurance companies/underwriters.

Outpatient treatment authorization (off smart/ no card)

Facilitate evacuation processes to ensure favorable outcomes and reasonable charge to clients.

Pre-authorization request processing and hospital procedure booking including maternity and theatre procedure bookings.

Liaising with the Insurance companies in the process of undertaking and pre-authorizations.

Provider panel management – ensuring required facilities are on-boarded and favorable relationship is always maintained.

Wellness

Assist in facilitation of wellness events – wellness camps, sports day activities, staff team building events.

Engaging various providers for wellness packages suitable to client needs.

Reporting

Provide data reports collected from various monitoring tools assigned to the role e.g. weekly and/or monthly reports.

Trend analysis – hospital charges, cost of various packages e.t.c.

Value Adds

Facilitation of admission and discharge processes for patients by securing all necessary documents and ensuring minimal participation by the patient during the admission or discharge.

Facilitation of special care for admitted patients e.g haircuts for executive clients at the bed side/ flowers.

Issuing Zamara gift packs – pack of diapers, branded get well / birth congratulations to admitted patients.

Experience and personal qualities

A Diploma in Nursing Sciences/ Clinical medicine

Minimum of one (1) year working in a hospital set up/ health facility/medical insurance care department.

Must be flexible to work both day and night shifts as is allocated.

General understanding of the insurance industry is an added advantage.

Capacity to build relationships

Business etiquette

Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills

Team player

Problem Solving skills

Self-Driven

Flexible to train

How to Apply

If your career aspirations match this opportunity, please send your CV on LinkedIn on or before 12:00 pm GMT, Tuesday, 11th October 2022.

