Job Title: Call Center Agent,
Industry: Logistic,
Location: Nairobi,
Gross Salary: 25k,
Our client a shipping and logistics company seeks to hire a qualified person for the role of Call Centre agent. The call center agent will be the first point of contact for handling customer inquiries, complaints.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage large amounts of inbound and outbound calls in a timely manner
- Follow communication “scripts” when handling different topics
- Identify customers’ needs, clarify information, research every issue, and provide solutions and/or alternatives
- Seize opportunities to upsell products when they arise
- Build sustainable relationships and engage customers by taking the extra mile
- Keep records of all conversations in our call center database in a comprehensible way
- Frequently attend educational seminars to improve knowledge and performance level
- Meet personal/team qualitative and quantitative targets
Key Qualifications
- Strong verbal and written communication skills; in both English and Kiswahili
- No MTI
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word Excel; PowerPoint etc.
- Minimum 3 years experience in a similar role preferably in the service industry
- Quality Assurance, customer complaint resolution, customer service, and call etiquette
- Good team spirit and open-minded
- Positive attitude and proactive collaboration
- Good stakeholder management and customer service
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
N/B: Female candidates are encouraged to apply
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Call Centre Agent – Logistics) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 19th October 2022.
