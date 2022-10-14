Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Call Center Agent,

Industry: Logistic, 

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: 25k,

Our client a shipping and logistics company seeks to hire a qualified person for the role of Call Centre agent. The call center agent will be the first point of contact for handling customer inquiries, complaints.

Duties and Responsibilities 

  • Manage large amounts of inbound and outbound calls in a timely manner
  • Follow communication “scripts” when handling different topics
  • Identify customers’ needs, clarify information, research every issue, and provide solutions and/or alternatives
  • Seize opportunities to upsell products when they arise
  • Build sustainable relationships and engage customers by taking the extra mile
  • Keep records of all conversations in our call center database in a comprehensible way
  • Frequently attend educational seminars to improve knowledge and performance level
  • Meet personal/team qualitative and quantitative targets

Key Qualifications

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills; in both English and Kiswahili
  • No MTI
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word Excel; PowerPoint etc.
  • Minimum 3 years experience in a similar role preferably in the service industry
  • Quality Assurance, customer complaint resolution, customer service, and call etiquette
  • Good team spirit and open-minded
  • Positive attitude and proactive collaboration
  • Good stakeholder management and customer service
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

N/B: Female candidates are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Call Centre Agent – Logistics) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 19th October 2022.

