Job Title: Call Center Agent,

Industry: Logistic,

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: 25k,

Our client a shipping and logistics company seeks to hire a qualified person for the role of Call Centre agent. The call center agent will be the first point of contact for handling customer inquiries, complaints.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage large amounts of inbound and outbound calls in a timely manner

Follow communication “scripts” when handling different topics

Identify customers’ needs, clarify information, research every issue, and provide solutions and/or alternatives

Seize opportunities to upsell products when they arise

Build sustainable relationships and engage customers by taking the extra mile

Keep records of all conversations in our call center database in a comprehensible way

Frequently attend educational seminars to improve knowledge and performance level

Meet personal/team qualitative and quantitative targets

Key Qualifications

Strong verbal and written communication skills; in both English and Kiswahili

No MTI

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications e.g. Word Excel; PowerPoint etc.

Minimum 3 years experience in a similar role preferably in the service industry

Quality Assurance, customer complaint resolution, customer service, and call etiquette

Good team spirit and open-minded

Positive attitude and proactive collaboration

Good stakeholder management and customer service

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

N/B: Female candidates are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Call Centre Agent – Logistics) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 19th October 2022.