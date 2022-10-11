Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – A businessman has revealed the shocking manner in which his ‘girlfriend’ informed him and her other ‘boyfriends,’ that she was getting married.

In a tweet shared on his handle, the businessman wrote

”In 2017 I dated this girl for a year. One night she added me to a random WhatsApp group & said “all of you are the guys I didnt want & its over because I’m getting married next weekend.” She immediately exited & left us getting to know each other.”