Friday, 07 October 2022 – Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3, 2023.

This comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous ‘UK officials’.

The publication said the date would represent a ‘touching tribute’ to the Queen, marking 70 years and one day since the late monarch’s coronation in 1953.

But a Buckingham Palace source told MailOnline that any reports on a date are ‘purely speculation.’

They said: ‘Without offering any further hints or clues, I can assure you that no date has yet been agreed upon or signed off and anyone who suggests otherwise is incorrect.

‘Discussions are actively ongoing and a decision and announcement will be made in due course as soon as the there is a firm conclusion.’

It comes after ‘Operation Gold Orb’ – the secret codename for the coronation of Charles – swung into action following Her Majesty’s death on September 8 at the age of 96.

When his mother was crowned in June 1953, it was a lavish ceremony. But 70 years later, the forthcoming coronation of King Charles III is expected to be a vastly scaled-down affair at Westminster Abbey and one which will cement his wife’s place in history, according to Mail Online.

It is estimated that the 1953 coronation cost £1.57million, the equivalent of £46million today.

The King has already made it clear he favours a leaner, more modern monarchy and his coronation service will reflect that, sources previously said.

A source was reported to have said that it would be ‘shorter, sooner, smaller, less expensive and more representative of different community groups and faiths’.

The date of the ceremony, which will be a public holiday, will be confirmed in the coming months.