Friday, 21 October 2022 – A popular matatu conductor from Umoja known as Elvis Makutsa is reportedly dating KRG’s ex-wife Linah Wanjiru.

The ‘makanga’ caused a stir after he went live on TikTok and started smoking bhang while in the company of Linah.

They shared a light moment as they smoked weed in his seemingly dingy house.

The video has subjected KRG the Don to ridicule on social media.

Most people don’t understand how Linah left the flamboyant musician and self-declared ‘Don’ for a broke ‘makanga’.

KRG parted ways with his wife last year.

He claimed that he divorced her because she became idle and started rolling with chokoras.

The controversial businessman further claimed that his ex-wife’s reasoning took a downward spiral to the point he could not condone her anymore.

“There is a certain level of richness that when you reach, there are some nonsense you cease tolerating,” he said.

Watch the video of his ex-wife and her new catch – a makanga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.