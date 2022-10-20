Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Britney Spears sparked concern after releasing a naked photo of herself while teasing that an X-rated video of her will be released this week.

The singer used her limbs to cover her private parts as she posed naked on her bed.

She then said she has a “premiere” for a movie that will be released this week and said the movie is about her private part.

She made the post on Twitter, having deleted her Instagram account.