Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – British sprinter, CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months for a doping violation at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement released by UK Athletics following the sanction, they referred to Ujah as ‘negligent’ in his commitment to clean racing.

In the statement, UKA said: ‘At UKA we are committed to a culture that supports the athletes individual and collective responsibility to clean sport.’

UKA continued: ‘We, therefore, express our extreme disappointment, frustration and sadness that the actions of CJ Ujah resulted in the GB & NI team members forfeiting their hard-earned medals.

‘The negligence of one individual to fulfil their commitment to clean athletics – one of the essential obligations of representing GB & NI – had a devastating impact upon the entire relay programme, but none more so than the other athletes who competed alongside Ujah in the Olympic final.’

Ujah had been provisionally suspended after Ostarine and S-23 — substances prohibited by world anti-doping organisation WADA — were detected in his A and B samples following the men’s 4x100m relay final in which Britain finished second behind Italy.

The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics including doping, said Ujah’s ban was effective Aug. 6 2021, and will be in force until June 5, 2023.

Ujah, 28, and his teammates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were stripped of their silver medal in February after a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling. Canada were upgraded to silver and China to bronze.

The sprinter had said he had “not knowingly or intentionally doped” but Kilty said in February British Athletics and UK Anti-Doping had “hammered home” their rules, asking athletes not to use uncertified supplements.