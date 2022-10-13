Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – A British man who lost his iPhone in the UK has discovered it in Nigeria.

The man explained that the phone went missing a month ago when he was in town and he finally got access to his iCloud this October.

When he searched for his phone’s current location, he discovered it is in Edo state, Nigeria.

He shared a screenshot of his phone’s location and wrote:

“Lost me phone in town like a month ago, just got back into my iCloud to find out it’s went on holiday to Nigeria.”

See below.