Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina has said he is ready to be investigated over the chaos at the Bomas of Kenya on August 15th.

Ledama was among Azimio leaders accused of causing chaos at the Bomas of Kenya when Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced William Ruto as President-elect.

Nandi senator Samson Cherargei claimed that Ledama Olekina was behind the chaos at Bomas of Kenya ahead of announcing the presidential results.

“On that particular day, Ledama and I were at the Bomas of Kenya. Some things happened, and he knows. If the police were to go for him for investigations today, he would say the government is fighting him. But he quickly questions why the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is dropping some criminal cases,” Cherargei stated.

But in a quick rejoinder, Ledama, who was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, said he was ready to be investigated for his actions.

“I am responsible for any action I take, and if this government wants to initiate a commission of inquiry, bring it on, baby. Let us be factual,” Ledama fired back at Cherargei.

