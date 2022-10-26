Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A glamorous Brazilian influencer has died in a car crash which has also left her twin sister fighting for her life.

TikTok social media star, Lara Cleaver Afonso, 26, lost her life in the tragic collision on the SP-322 state highway in São Paulo, Brazil, in the early hours of Sunday, October 23.

Police believe that driver Lara died in the incident caused by her beginning to fall asleep at the wheel as she and her twin Dara headed to a photoshoot.

The pair who boast over 45,000 followers on a shared TikTok account, were flipped upside down and Lara launched from the car on a stretch of motorway.

Lara’s vehicle overturned on the SP-322 state highway between Guaraci and Olimpia, where the sisters were found and rushed to Hospital de Base in São José do Rio Preto.

Medics could tragically only save Dara who remains in the hospital following emergency surgery.

The sisters’ cousin was also in the car but was swiftly discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for minor injuries sustained in the collision.

Lara and Dara were active on TikTok, where they shared snippets of their daily life.

The case remains under investigation.