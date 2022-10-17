Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Brazilian superstar, Neymar has gone on trial in Spain over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

The Paris Saint-Germain player, 30, arrived at the Provincial Court of Barcelona this morning for the trial of his legal saga over his 2013 transfer from the Brazilian club Santos.

Neymar is one of nine defendants on trial on corruption-related charges, among them his parents and their N&N company, which manages his affairs. All three are facing charges of business corruption.

If convicted, Neymar could face two years in jail and a 10 million euro (£8.6 million) fine.

Investigators began probing the 2013 transfer after a 2015 complaint filed by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40 per cent of the player’s sporting rights when he was at Santos.

Barcelona said the transfer cost 57.1 million euros (£49.4 million), but prosecutors believe it was at least 83 million euros (£71.8million).

The club said it paid 40 million euros (£34.6 million) to N&N and 17.1 million euros (£14.8 million) to Santos, of which 6.8 million euros (£5.8 million) was given to DIS. But DIS alleges that Neymar, Barcelona and the Brazilian club colluded to mask the true cost of the deal.

Among the other defendants are two former Barca presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and ex-Santos boss Odilio Rodrigues Filho.

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez will take the stand on Tuesday by videoconference to explain how a 2011 secret pre-contract deal between Barca and Neymar influenced the market.

‘Neymar Junior, with the complicity of his parents and FC Barcelona and its directors at the time, and Santos FC at a later stage, defrauded DIS of its legitimate financial interests,’ said DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser on Thursday.

DIS is seeking to recover 35 million euros (£30.2 million).

Neymar’s lawyers insist their client is innocent, saying the 40 million euros (£34.6 million) was a ‘legal signing bonus which is normal in the football transfer market’.