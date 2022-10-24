Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Arsenal defender, Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new contract at the club until 2027.

The Brazilian central defender joined Arsenal in September 2020 for a reported £23.14m from Lille, and has been in top form for the club this season.

On the new deal for the Brazilian, Arsenal technical director Edu said: “It’s great that we’ve agreed a new deal with Gabi.

“At 24, he’s still a young player and is part of our future. His performances since he joined us in 2020 have been very strong and his positive impact to our results have been clear for everyone to see.

“He has grown so much on and off the pitch, with both his contribution and communication on and off the pitch. We all look forward to see Gabi continue to grow as an important part of our club.”

Coach, Mikel Arteta added: “Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us over the past two seasons.

“Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract.”

The 24-year-old has made 81 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.

The Gunners are four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League having won nine and lost only one of their ten fixtures so far.