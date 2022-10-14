Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, October 14, 2022 – R&B singer Brandy has updated fans on her health after she was admitted to hospital.
It was reported on Wednesday, October 12, that she had suffered a potential seizure the day before and was rushed to the hospital.
The singer-actress, 43, took to Instagram after the reports to offer an update on her condition.
She wrote: “To my beloved fam, friends and starz thank you for sending love and light my way.
“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition.
“Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”
