Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – A new lawsuit filed by Angelina Jolie alleges that Brad Pitt “choked” one of his children with the actress, slapped another on the face, then “grabbed” Jolie by the head on their infamous 2016 private plane flight.

A countersuit filed by the Maleficent actress, 47, states that Brad, 58, allegedly “choked one of the children, struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the documents also claim.

Jolie allegedly tried to intervene at one point and “grabbed” her then-husband from behind to try to stop him.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the documents allege.

“The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

In September 2016, Brad Pitt was under investigation for alleged child abuse by the FBI over the incident.

However, authorities did not pursue criminal charges against the actor, who revealed in September 2019 that he got sober.