Friday, October 28, 2022 – British boxer, Conor Benn has admitted failing a second drugs test before his cancelled bout with Chris Eubank Jnr.

The 26-year-old Londoner also vowed never to fight on a British Boxing Board of Control card again after ripping up his licence this week in protest at the decision to cancel the Eubank fight.

The fight was called off after it was revealed that Benn had tested positive last month for clomifene, which can boost testosterone levels.

Reacting to the canceled bout, Eubank hit out at the BBBofC after admitting he failed a second test in July.

‘As far as I’m concerned the board can do one,’ said Benn, son of former two-weight world champion Nigel.

‘I’ve got nothing to hide but they’ve got it in for me.’ The BBBofC hit Benn with a fine and misconduct charges last week after the positive test.

Benn also went on to say he did not take the drug knowingly and is fighting to clear his name.

‘Why would I take the biggest fight of my life and then use this substance?’ he said.

‘If you Google this substance, it stays in your system for months. And yet I’m going to take it knowing I’ll be tested in the build-up to this fight? Do I look like an idiot?

‘Do I look like a guy who would do that?’