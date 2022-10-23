Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

We are seeking for an energetic candidate with excellent customer care skills to work in an upcoming bookshop in Ruiru town as an Bookshop Attendant.

Key Responsibilities

  • Manage daily operations of the bookshop
  • Assist customers in book selection and locating materials they require
  • Arranging and sorting of books and other materials in the bookshop
  • Develop/implement the stores operating procedures
  • Managing/maintaining bookstore accounting records
  • Managing the ordering of books, supplies and related merchandise
  • Manage and keep and updated stock inventory
  • Maintain updated social media page for the bookshop with updated posts of new products
  • Carry out school marketing activities/events

Key Qualifications

  • A Bachelor’s degree in Education, Business Management or Marketing or a Diploma with relevant experience in bookstore supervision
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in bookstore
  • Demonstrated ability to use bookstore management software.
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Demonstrate integrity and hard work

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, kindly send your CV and cover letter to info@globalhuntassociates.com indicating your expected salary on or before October 29, 2022.





