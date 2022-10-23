Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
We are seeking for an energetic candidate with excellent customer care skills to work in an upcoming bookshop in Ruiru town as an Bookshop Attendant.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage daily operations of the bookshop
- Assist customers in book selection and locating materials they require
- Arranging and sorting of books and other materials in the bookshop
- Develop/implement the stores operating procedures
- Managing/maintaining bookstore accounting records
- Managing the ordering of books, supplies and related merchandise
- Manage and keep and updated stock inventory
- Maintain updated social media page for the bookshop with updated posts of new products
- Carry out school marketing activities/events
Key Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree in Education, Business Management or Marketing or a Diploma with relevant experience in bookstore supervision
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in bookstore
- Demonstrated ability to use bookstore management software.
- Excellent communication skills
- Demonstrate integrity and hard work
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, kindly send your CV and cover letter to info@globalhuntassociates.com indicating your expected salary on or before October 29, 2022.
