We are seeking for an energetic candidate with excellent customer care skills to work in an upcoming bookshop in Ruiru town as an Bookshop Attendant.

Key Responsibilities

Manage daily operations of the bookshop

Assist customers in book selection and locating materials they require

Arranging and sorting of books and other materials in the bookshop

Develop/implement the stores operating procedures

Managing/maintaining bookstore accounting records

Managing the ordering of books, supplies and related merchandise

Manage and keep and updated stock inventory

Maintain updated social media page for the bookshop with updated posts of new products

Carry out school marketing activities/events

Key Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Education, Business Management or Marketing or a Diploma with relevant experience in bookstore supervision

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in bookstore

Demonstrated ability to use bookstore management software.

Excellent communication skills

Demonstrate integrity and hard work

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, kindly send your CV and cover letter to info@globalhuntassociates.com indicating your expected salary on or before October 29, 2022.