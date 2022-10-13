Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Booking Officer

Ensuring all disbursed Retail check-off loans within assigned employers are booked on the respective employer payrolls within the agreed timelines.

Reports to: Manager, Credit Analysis

Responsibilities

Aiming at having the accounts at paying status by timely submission of deduction data to assigned employers within agreed cut off dates for effecting

Maintaining the quality of the assigned portfolio within the agreed threshold by collecting amounts due efficiently and effectively

Managing the arrears position of his/her assigned portfolio to acceptable levels by ensuring the Roll rate is within the agreed threshold for each bucket of arrears & maintain an excellent Bank/Scheme relationship.

Presenting deduction data to assigned check-off employers within the agreed cut-off dates and ensuring the same is effected.

Follow up of all loans not deducted, underpayments and loans dropped from payroll and document recovery effort.

Ensure timely receipts of loan deduction schedules/by products and check-off payments for all assigned schemes

Follow-up of all payments due for all assigned schemes

Offering support to the branches to deliver respective data to the employers on need basis

Direct manual recoveries from transactional accounts for customers to optimize collection results both at pre-delinquency and delinquency stages of loans under one’s management.

Consistent and close monitoring of the Retail pre-delinquency book in liaison with Business Units so as to reduce the PAR to acceptable levels.

Handling all queries within assigned portfolio relating to loan stoppages, clearances and issues relating to check-off deductions. Timely forwarding to respective assigned employers’ payroll stoppage instructions and deduction data amendments.

Timely/ Promptly Communicating to business unit and the reasons for dropped cases given by employers e.g. dismissals, deaths, resignations & ensure monthly updates to the branches and the Head office business units.

Providing timely feedback to management on collections challenges within assigned portfolio and possible solutions and recommendations for quality improvement.

Consistently engaging employers who are in arrears to make good the payment through calls and employer visits.

Escalating any suspicious activities/accounts noted during the collection process

Qualifications

A degree in business-related field or diploma in Banking

A good knowledge of collections in the banking sector trends and practices

A detailed knowledge of specific Bank products such as Personal unsecured loans

A good awareness of the Bank’s Credit policy

A good awareness of the Bank’s vision and focus especially in relation to Collections

Good negotiation skills

Desired Competencies

Essential Knowledge/Skills and Experience Required:

Planning & organizational skills

Numerical & analytical skills

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Negotiation and influencing skills

Debt recovery techniques

Technical credit risk assessment skills

Desirable knowledge/skills and Experience Required:

A thorough knowledge of the Bank’s operating procedures

A good knowledge of the Banking Act

A good knowledge of the Bank’s credit policy and lending guidelines

High degree of interpersonal skills when dealing with a range of people and situations

How to Apply

Apply By: 28th, October 2022