Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Booking Officer

Ensuring all disbursed Retail check-off loans within assigned employers are booked on the respective employer payrolls within the agreed timelines.

Reports to: Manager, Credit Analysis

Responsibilities

  • Aiming at having the accounts at paying status by timely submission of deduction data to assigned employers within agreed cut off dates for effecting
  • Maintaining the quality of the assigned portfolio within the agreed threshold by collecting amounts due efficiently and effectively
  • Managing the arrears position of his/her assigned portfolio to acceptable levels by ensuring the Roll rate is within the agreed threshold for each bucket of arrears & maintain an excellent Bank/Scheme relationship.
  • Presenting deduction data to assigned check-off employers within the agreed cut-off dates and ensuring the same is effected.
  • Follow up of all loans not deducted, underpayments and loans dropped from payroll and document recovery effort.
  • Ensure timely receipts of loan deduction schedules/by products and check-off payments for all assigned schemes
  • Follow-up of all payments due for all assigned schemes
  • Offering support to the branches to deliver respective data to the employers on need basis
  • Direct manual recoveries from transactional accounts for customers to optimize collection results both at pre-delinquency and delinquency stages of loans under one’s management.
  • Consistent and close monitoring of the Retail pre-delinquency book in liaison with Business Units so as to reduce the PAR to acceptable levels.
  • Handling all queries within assigned portfolio relating to loan stoppages, clearances and issues relating to check-off deductions. Timely forwarding to respective assigned employers’ payroll stoppage instructions and deduction data amendments.
  • Timely/ Promptly Communicating to business unit and the reasons for dropped cases given by employers e.g. dismissals, deaths, resignations & ensure monthly updates to the branches and the Head office business units.
  • Providing timely feedback to management on collections challenges within assigned portfolio and possible solutions and recommendations for quality improvement.
  • Consistently engaging employers who are in arrears to make good the payment through calls and employer visits.
  • Escalating any suspicious activities/accounts noted during the collection process

Qualifications

  • A degree in business-related field or diploma in Banking
  • A good knowledge of collections in the banking sector trends and practices
  • A detailed knowledge of specific Bank products such as Personal unsecured loans
  • A good awareness of the Bank’s Credit policy
  • A good awareness of the Bank’s vision and focus especially in relation to Collections
  • Good negotiation skills

Desired Competencies

Essential Knowledge/Skills and Experience Required:

  • Planning & organizational skills
  • Numerical & analytical skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communication skills
  • Negotiation and influencing skills
  • Debt recovery techniques
  • Technical credit risk assessment skills

Desirable knowledge/skills and Experience Required:

  • A thorough knowledge of the Bank’s operating procedures
  • A good knowledge of the Banking Act
  • A good knowledge of the Bank’s credit policy and lending guidelines
  • High degree of interpersonal skills when dealing with a range of people and situations

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Apply By: 28th, October 2022

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply