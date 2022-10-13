Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Booking Officer
Ensuring all disbursed Retail check-off loans within assigned employers are booked on the respective employer payrolls within the agreed timelines.
Reports to: Manager, Credit Analysis
Responsibilities
- Aiming at having the accounts at paying status by timely submission of deduction data to assigned employers within agreed cut off dates for effecting
- Maintaining the quality of the assigned portfolio within the agreed threshold by collecting amounts due efficiently and effectively
- Managing the arrears position of his/her assigned portfolio to acceptable levels by ensuring the Roll rate is within the agreed threshold for each bucket of arrears & maintain an excellent Bank/Scheme relationship.
- Presenting deduction data to assigned check-off employers within the agreed cut-off dates and ensuring the same is effected.
- Follow up of all loans not deducted, underpayments and loans dropped from payroll and document recovery effort.
- Ensure timely receipts of loan deduction schedules/by products and check-off payments for all assigned schemes
- Follow-up of all payments due for all assigned schemes
- Offering support to the branches to deliver respective data to the employers on need basis
- Direct manual recoveries from transactional accounts for customers to optimize collection results both at pre-delinquency and delinquency stages of loans under one’s management.
- Consistent and close monitoring of the Retail pre-delinquency book in liaison with Business Units so as to reduce the PAR to acceptable levels.
- Handling all queries within assigned portfolio relating to loan stoppages, clearances and issues relating to check-off deductions. Timely forwarding to respective assigned employers’ payroll stoppage instructions and deduction data amendments.
- Timely/ Promptly Communicating to business unit and the reasons for dropped cases given by employers e.g. dismissals, deaths, resignations & ensure monthly updates to the branches and the Head office business units.
- Providing timely feedback to management on collections challenges within assigned portfolio and possible solutions and recommendations for quality improvement.
- Consistently engaging employers who are in arrears to make good the payment through calls and employer visits.
- Escalating any suspicious activities/accounts noted during the collection process
Qualifications
- A degree in business-related field or diploma in Banking
- A good knowledge of collections in the banking sector trends and practices
- A detailed knowledge of specific Bank products such as Personal unsecured loans
- A good awareness of the Bank’s Credit policy
- A good awareness of the Bank’s vision and focus especially in relation to Collections
- Good negotiation skills
Desired Competencies
Essential Knowledge/Skills and Experience Required:
- Planning & organizational skills
- Numerical & analytical skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
- Negotiation and influencing skills
- Debt recovery techniques
- Technical credit risk assessment skills
Desirable knowledge/skills and Experience Required:
- A thorough knowledge of the Bank’s operating procedures
- A good knowledge of the Banking Act
- A good knowledge of the Bank’s credit policy and lending guidelines
- High degree of interpersonal skills when dealing with a range of people and situations
How to Apply
Apply By: 28th, October 2022
