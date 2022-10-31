Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Revered human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has expressed his disappointment over how the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has been acquitting President William Ruto’s allies who have court cases.

Since the day Ruto was sworn in as President, Haji has withdrawn high-profile cases facing Ruto’s allies.

The DPP began by withdrawing a Sh 588 million corruption case facing former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

He also withdrew a Sh 19 million corruption case facing Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa.

Haji withdrew a rape case facing Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithinka Linturi.

Reacting to these massive withdrawals of the cases, Mwangi who is also an award-winning photographer told Haji to resign before President Ruto replaces him.

He also mocked him by asking him when he is withdrawing the murder case facing former Migori county Governor, Okoth Obado since he is another friend of President Ruto.

Obado was arrested in 2018 after he allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend, Sharon Otieno. He is currently out on bail.

“Hey @ODPP_KEwhen are you acquitting Obado? Governor Obado is accused of raping, and murdering his mistress and their unborn child. @Kenyajudiciaryis now acquitting serious cases to please the executive. Noordin Haji just resign before Ruto replaces you. You’re a disgrace,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.