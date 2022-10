Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – A Bolt driver has married a passenger two years after she made the first move after a ride.

The passenger had complimented the driver during the trip and then she sent him a message when the ride ended.

They began a relationship and are now married.

“From Bolt ride to marital ride,” the brother of the bride wrote.

