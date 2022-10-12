Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – A man has been found dead on the roof of a three-storey house, seven days after he was last seen.

Ged Colgan, 32, was officially reported missing in the Chapeltown area of Leeds, UK on Friday, October 7 but police say he was actually last seen on October 2.

But on Sunday afternoon, October 9, his body was found on the roof of the terraced house in Harehills Avenue.

It is thought his body had been there since he was reported missing.

A Police spokesman said formal identification had not yet taken place but it was believed the body was that of Ged.

The spokesman added: ‘There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.’

Before his death, Ged, whose real name was Gerard, was a Trainee chef.