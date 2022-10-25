Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – In what could be yet another severe blow to President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, at least 114 companies have applied to be deregistered since Kenya Kwanza government took power.

In a notice dated September 16 and signed by Joyce Koech, the Registrar of Companies, a total of 46 companies had applied to be struck off the register.

Another notice dated September 30 followed, showing 68 other companies had also applied to be delisted.

In its notice, the Registrar of Companies announced that all individuals who contested the companies’ intended dissolution had three months to lodge their complaints.

The announcement comes as the Kenyan economy continues to suffer from a myriad of factors led by the just concluded General elections, the ongoing drought as well as the Ukraine-Russia war that spiked the price of oil globally. The economy is also yet to fully recover from the ravages of the pandemic.

For the fourth quarter in a row, the country recorded a dip in its economic growth which stood at 5.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 as per the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The first quarter had seen a growth rate of 6.8 percent while 7.4 per cent was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The decline was attributed to poor agricultural yield caused by poor rainfall, which is a main economic activity countrywide, as well as a spike in inflation that reduced the purchasing power.

According to one of the economists, deregistration of companies is a decision of the board.

He argued that some individuals choose to wind down their establishments after inactivity or to evade paying taxes for loss-making ventures.

