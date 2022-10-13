Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Country music star, Blake Shelton has said that he will be leaving ‘The Voice’ after 12 years.

Making the announcement on Tuesday October 11, Shelton said the upcoming season of “The Voice” will be his last. He also revealed that he’s been wrestling with the idea of leaving the singing competition show for a while now.

Blake Shelton thanked everyone who had a hand in pulling off the twice-a-week live show.

He certainly has made some lifelong bonds, considering his marriage to Gwen Stefani that was officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly. The currently-airing Season 22 is the first that features both Shelton and Stefani as coaches since their wedding, and evidently will be the last unless both decide to return at some point after Season 23.

NBC is yet to announce who will replace Blake Shelton as Coach on the show.