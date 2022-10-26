Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – American model Angela Renée White popularly known as Blac Chyna has issued a cease-and-desist to a TikTok star who claimed that she tried to kidnap and sex-traffic her.

Ava Louise had in a video she shared, said “Blac Chyna held me hostage and I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me” and “I was getting trafficked.”

In a letter sent by Chyna’s attorney, JD Sanchez to the TikTok star, it was alleged that she made a “false, extreme, and outrageous statements about her in public.”

The letter added;

“Your false allegations that Ms. White engaged in

such heinous criminal conduct is defamatory per se under California law.”

Chyna’s attorney also accuses Louise of using “a pattern of menacing and outrageous conduct” to boost her TikTok account.

The letter added;

“In fact, you admit in one of your TikTok videos that you intentionally made up and disseminated a false rumor about a sexual relationship between Kanye West and Jeffree Star and that ‘joke kinda gave me such a big platform that I’m able to meet people like Blac Chyna now, because of my following, and who I know now.’”

Ava seems to have gotten Chyna’s legal memo, as she has removed the videos she shared from her account.