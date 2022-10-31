Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 31 October 2022-A woman of Indian descent caused a scene at the Digo Road roundabout in Mombasa Central Business District after she sat on a crocodile sculpture stark naked and enjoyed a pack of cigarettes and beer.

She looked unbothered as motorists stopped their cars to stare at her.

It took the intervention of traffic marshals and the police to clear traffic that was caused by the bizarre incident.

It is not clear whether the woman was depressed.

See the photo shared by a Twitter user.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.