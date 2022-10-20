Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Billy Ray Cyrus and his younger lover, Firerose appeared to confirm their engagement after his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce.

The 61-year-old Country singer was pictured with his new partner, who appears to be in her 20s showing off a massive diamond sparkler in an Instagram snap posted on Tuesday.

He simply wrote in his caption: ‘Happy Autumn [red heart emoji]’

This comes weeks after reports that he is ‘believed to be engaged’ to the songstress, who ‘was spotted with a huge diamond ring’ recently, according to The US Sun. Billy Ray and Firerose worked with one another on a single last year titled New Day.

Billy Ray is father to five children with Tish Cyrus, 55, – daughters Brandi, 35, Miley, 29, and Noah, 22, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28.

The romantic relationship could impact Billy Ray’s relationship with superstar songstress Miley, according to the outlet, which reported that the father and daughter had unfollowed one another’s Instagram accounts amid tension.

In her divorce filing earlier this year, Tish said that she and Billy Ray hadn’t cohabitated in more than two years.

‘Billy is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose,’ an insider said. ‘There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April.’

‘Not everyone sees his decision to move on so quickly in the same light though. There has been some tension with Miley, which is sad to see, but everyone is hopeful that they will be able to get over it soon enough. Thankfully his other kids do not ­have an issue with him and he has just collaborated with his youngest, Noah, on a song.’

Firerose was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19, according to a 2021 report from Main Street Nashville.