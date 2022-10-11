Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Safina Party presidential contender in the 2022 polls, Jimi Wanjigi, has joined the push to lock out politicians who lost in the general election from state jobs.

Speaking yesterday, Wanjigi cautioned President William Ruto that he risks sabotaging his government just as his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, should he allow Raila Odinga’s orphans to flood his government.

He, particularly, warned that allowing members of his inner circle to manipulate the shortlisting and appointment of principal secretaries would throw competency out of the window.

“Of the 500, we have noted that some of your people, their family members, relatives, cronies, and mates are there in large numbers.”

“Do not be held hostage by those around you when governing 50 million Kenyans. There is enough time and personnel even in the current civil service to fill those posts,” Wanjigi cautioned.

The billionaire businessman cum politician argued that those who previously criticised Ruto, including outgoing PSs, should not attempt to sneak into his government but sit back and keep it in check.

“We have a lot of political failures who now want to join the civil service, let them stay out. We are watching and for now we will give you all the time but when you fail, we will also call you out,” Wanjigi reiterated.

His sentiments come just after it emerged that 10 outgoing PS were shortlisted by the Public Service Commission – PSC.

Ruto’s fierce critics like ICT PS Jerome Ochieng and his Industry counterpart Kirimi Kaberia, in the run-up to the elections, openly told off Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade.

Others on the shortlist include Charles Hinga (Housing), Francis Owino (Agriculture), Esther Koimett (Broadcasting and Telecommunications), Peter Kaberia (Industrialisation), Julius Jwan (Education), Saitoti Torome (Planning), Nelson Marwa (Social Protection), Belio Kipsang (Regional and Northern Corridor Development) and Margaret Mwakimu (TVET) and Fred Sigor (Wildlife)

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi, who publicly endorsed Ruto’s rival Raila Odinga for the presidency, also applied to head one of the 49 state departments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.