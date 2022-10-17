Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – 20-year-old American music star, Billie Eilish has sparked rumors of having a romantic relationship with 31-year-old The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford.

The duo was spotted holding hands while leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles last weekend.

A fan who shared the video, captioned it “OMG I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights.”

Although Rutherford’s face was not visible in the clip, he appeared to be wearing the same leather jacket in an Instagram Story shared by Eilish’s brother, Finneas, not long after.

The video has also led to a debate on social media on if pair’s relationship is appropriate given their 11-year age gap.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer has been tight-lipped about her love life over the years. She was previously linked to rapper Brandon “Q” Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

The “Sweater Weather” musician, for his part, dated model Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 to 2021.