Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – A bike rider was swept away by flood after he refused to let go of his bike and save himself.

The incident that happened in Nigeria was caught on video.

The video shows the man riding a bike with two passengers behind him as he tries to drive through the flooded street.

The first passenger soon jumps down from the bike as it enters deeper into the water. Shortly after, the second passenger falls from the bike into the water and immediately stands up.

The bike rider continues driving through the flooded street before the flood downs his bike and sweeps man and machine away.

As the water carried the man away, he refused to let go of his bike to save himself.

Spectators are heard screaming for the man to leave the bike.

Good Samaritans tried saving the bike rider and succeeded in grabbing hold of him as spectators thanked God for him.

But their joy was short-lived as they couldn’t pull him out of the water. He ended up slipping out of their grip.

Watch the video below.