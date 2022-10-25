Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has jetted into the country after a weeklong visit to India, where he met senior Indian government officials.

Immediately after landing in the country, Raila Odinga reiterated his opposition to the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to alleviate Kenya’s ongoing drought.

Raila said genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not a cure-all for Kenya’s ongoing drought and food shortage and vowed to fight them in court and farms across the country.

“We demand that Ruto’s administration explains to Kenyans the rationale behind the rush to reverse 2012 the directive that stopped the importation and open cultivation of GMOs’s due to concerns of the health risks of GMO foods and insufficient studies on their effects on small-scale farmers and the local food markets,” Raila stated.

According to the former premier, the reintroduction of GMOs is a cruel excuse that violates Kenyans’ rights and jeopardizes national interests at the expense of foreign commercial interests.

This is a big blow to Ruto who is pushing for the introduction of GMOs in the country to tame the ongoing drought and hunger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.