Monday, October 3, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow after two of his loyal lieutenants from Western Kenya said they will vie for the presidency in 2027.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said they will challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

Oparanya said despite being Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader, he will challenge his boss Raila Odinga in 2027.

On his part, Wamalwa, who is also DAP- Kenya party leader said he has embarked on strategizing to ensure it forms the government in 2027.

This is a big blow to Raila Odinga since Wamalwa and Oparanya are his two pointmen in Western Kenya and this means his Luhya community bloc will be divided once they actualize their presidential bids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.