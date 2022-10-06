Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – An Outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has expressed his willingness to work with President William Ruto.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Alinur Mohamed said he is ready to dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement and work with President Ruto.

Alinur, who was vying for the Kamukunji Parliamentary seat on the ODM ticket in the August election, stated that Ruto is a very good man despite being portrayed by the media as a bad person.

Here is a screenshot of what Alinur Mohamed posted on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.