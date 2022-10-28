Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow after one of his top lieutenants dumped him for President William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday, Mwingi West politician Patrick Musau alias Kuvasila said he had dumped Azimio and joined President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Musau was received by UDA by the party chairman, Johnstone Muthama who also pleaded with Ukambani residents to join the ‘wheelbarrow party’ for the sake of unity and development.

“Today I received Mwingi West Narc luminary politician Hon Patrick Musau Aka- Kuvasila to the UDA party. My main mission now is to unite Kenyans under William Ruto administration,” Muthama said.

Musau said he will work with Ruto to ensure development in his constituency, especially in providing water for irrigation.

“I will work with Ruto to ensure the development of my constituency,” the lawmaker said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.